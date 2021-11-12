Holiday Park Light Ceremony is just around the corner

It's getting colder outside, and the Holiday Park Light Ceremony is right around the corner.

Happening on November 26th this year, the day after Thanksgiving, the 41st Annual Holiday Park Light Ceremony will take place at Krug Park at 6pm followed by a ‘south pole’ lighting at Hyde Park at 7pm.

"We’ll have free cookies and hot coco and the mayor will be there to flip the switch. Any kids that are there are welcome to do that big flip, so it’s kind of exciting, and then everyone is able to drive through," said Jessica Oshel, Special Events and Communications Coordinator for the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department.

The light displays will be similar to those of past years with a new addition to look out for thanks to Friends of Krug Park.

"The light displays that are there in general are very similar to what they’ve been in the past. There is a new one that Friends of Krug Park are putting together so you’ll have to kind of look to see if you can find that one," said Oshel.

The St. Joseph Parks Department says it will be a fun, festive event for all ages.