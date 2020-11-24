Holiday Park lighting ceremony celebrates 40 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph winter wonderland Holiday Park lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, November 23, as this year marks the 40th anniversary.

The East Hills Optimist Club, the St. Joseph's Parks, Recreation, and Civic Facilities Department have been offering this drive-through event at Krug Park each year, but this year some changes will be made to the evening due to the pandemic.

Mayor Bill McMurray will flip the switch at Krug Park at 6 p.m. The community is welcome to attend the ceremony but is asked to remain in their vehicles or social distance and wear a mask if standing outside. Then, at 7 p.m., the Mayor will illuminate Hyde Park into the South Pole.

The Optimist Club will not be taking donations on the night of the lighting ceremony. They will also not hand out Cherry Mash, cookies, or cocoa at the end of the drive.

"We just felt after the Optimist folks decided that they didn't want to take the risk, or they didn't want to put the public in any kind of risk, we were supportive of that," said Chuck Kempf of St. Joseph's Parks and Recreation.

Both Krug and Hyde park will be lit nightly beginning after November 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. until the final night on January 3, 2021.

For more information, contact the Parks Administration Office at (816) 271-5501.