Holiday Window Tour decorates downtown area

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several downtown businesses took part in transforming their windows into winter wonderlands for an annual Holiday Windows Tour.

Every year, a theme is selected for the holiday decorations, this year's is "Making Merry Memories."

the Downtown First organization started the relatively new tradition and they say as the downtown area grows so too does the tour.

"This is the third year of trying to fill every window downtown with holiday cheer," Laura Wyeth, Downtown First said. "We have so many new businesses that have located here in 2019."

The Holiday windows will stay up through the holidays.