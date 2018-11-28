Holiday decorations line Frederick Ave

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) At Salon 1027 along Frederick Avenue, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.



"We decided we wanted something kind of like a Christmas wonderland," Laura Neff, hairstylist, said.

The small business is usually known to spruce up hair and nails, but now they’ve spruced up their storefront.

"We got an artist and asked if she wanted to paint our windows," Neff said.

The salon is transforming into a bit of a winter wonderland with elaborate holiday designs just in time for the Christmas season, but it’s not just about being festive.

"It's a whole group of us here, that really want to see the locally owned businesses really thrive and do better,"Neff said.

The holiday decorations aren’t just for show, they’re part of a tradition started by the Historic Frederick Avenue District. The idea is to bring locally owned small businesses along the corridor closer together.

Neff said, the spirit of togetherness helps the small business community.

"We find its really important for cross-marketing," Neff said. "If we’re marketing for each other’s businesses, we’re really bringing in more patrons to this area of town."

Neff says a thriving small business community is the gift that keeps on giving.

When you shop local and small business you support the people that you live and work with every day.

The holiday decorations will remain throughout the holiday season.