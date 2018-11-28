Clear

Holiday decorations line Frederick Ave

Locally owned businesses along Frederick Avenue take part in a holiday tradition.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 7:51 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) At Salon 1027 along Frederick Avenue, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

"We decided we wanted something kind of like a Christmas wonderland," Laura Neff, hairstylist, said. 

The small business is usually known to spruce up hair and nails, but now they’ve spruced up their storefront.

"We got an artist and asked if she wanted to paint our windows," Neff said. 

The salon is transforming into a bit of a winter wonderland with elaborate holiday designs just in time for the Christmas season, but it’s not just about being festive.

"It's a whole group of us here, that really want to see the locally owned businesses really thrive and do better,"Neff said.

The holiday decorations aren’t just for show, they’re part of a tradition started by the Historic Frederick Avenue District. The idea is to bring locally owned small businesses along the corridor closer together.

Neff said, the spirit of togetherness helps the small business community.

"We find its really important for cross-marketing," Neff said. "If we’re marketing for each other’s businesses, we’re really bringing in more patrons to this area of town."

Neff says a thriving small business community is the gift that keeps on giving.

When you shop local and small business you support the people that you live and work with every day.

The holiday decorations will remain throughout the holiday season. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Clouds developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon hours the clouds moved away and we saw some sunshine and that allowed temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events