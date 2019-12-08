Holiday event for military families held at local army base

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Army National Guard Military base brought a little Christmas to military families on Sunday, holding a holiday event focused on letting these families spend time together.

For many military families, time spent together is extra special, and that’s especially true during the holiday season when many in the military will likely be spending this time away from home.

"We need to really value this time together and spend some time with the loved ones we have here today." Dylan Richardson, an organizer said.

Military families said the little things are what make the time spent together so enjoyable.

"We just loved having breakfast and enjoying time with all of our friends and family we don't get to see all that often." Eric Dreckman, Father said.

The event received major support from the Lions Clubs of St. Joseph. Members of the club said its important to support military families during the holidays because they understand how hard this time of year can be.

"It's really important this time of year because when a soldier is deployed they’re not gonna come home for Christmas." Judy Hausman, Lions Club of St. Joseph said.

Hausman also added the commitment to the military goes beyond the holidays.

Club members called the opportunity to give service to the military families their best Christmas gift.

"Letting them know how much we appreciate their service is very important," Hausman said.

Organizers said this year's event drew larger crowds than in previous years.