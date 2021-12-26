Holiday travel rush at airports

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Christmas is almost here, and that means holiday travel through airports.

"I got to the airport early because I thought that there would be a lot of lines but I got through really quick," flyer Ashley Gross said.

Triple A predicted a holiday travel increase of 184% for U.S. airlines compared to last year and more than 30 million people are expected to fly. The Kansas City International Airport thought it would see more than 415,000 passengers between the 17th and January third, which would be a 53% increase compared to last year.

"What we saw this morning was high volume. We have more airplanes that spend the night in Kansas City than we have gates at the airport. So that morning push is a real push. We saw a lot of volume through the ticket counters and through the security checkpoints,"airport spokesperson Justin Meyer said.

Meyer is the deputy director of aviation at KCI airport. He says that the number of travelers the airport has seen this holiday season is still below pre-pandemic levels.

"We're about 20% total passengers below where we were in 2019. That's driven by some reluctance to travel, but airlines have also still scaled back capacity here in some markets like Kansas City," Meyer said.

However, even with the new Omicron variant present everywhere, some travelers weren't afraid of flying this holiday season.

"My mom is here, my sister flew in from New York and so we're all going to meet up. My grandma lives in western Kansas so we'll get to see them finally it'll be fun," flyer Jaime Birzer said.

Meyer also says at the end of the holiday season the airport expects to see heavy traffic.

"We're seeing about 14,000 passengers a day for the last few days. Today one of the busiest days will be 15. We expect this upcoming Sunday to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday and it be about 15,000 passengers outbound through Kansas City as well." Meyer said.

Meyer also says you should arrive at least two hours before your departure if you're traveling through the rest of this year to avoid any problems.