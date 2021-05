(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph movie theater is getting ready to resume operations.

Regal said the Hollywood Theater at the North Shoppes will reopen on Friday.

According to the release, the reopening plans include various health and safety measures adhering to the CinemaSafe protocols and guidelines.

Some of the first movies that will be available for viewing at the theater include Spiral, Wrath of Man, and Those Who Wish Me Dead.