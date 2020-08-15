Holt County Health Dept. notified of positive Covid-19 case who attended Bible School

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) The Holt County Health Department announced in a press release that they have been notified of a positive Covid-19 case who attended Vacation Bible School August 10-13th.

The health department says that anyone that attended VBS is strongly advised to monitor their health.

It is the health departments recommendation that you maintain physical distance of six feet when in public settings, staying home when you are sick, perform proper hand washing, and continue cleaning frequently touched surfaces. If you cannot maintain six feet of physical distance from others, it is recommended to wear a face covering.