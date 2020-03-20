Clear
Holt County Rural Water issues boil advisory

Holt County Rural Water has issued a boil advisory until Tuesday, March 24.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 3:21 PM

According to the PWSD #1 of Holt County's Facebook post, boil water used for drinking, making ice cubes (automatic ice makers should be shut off during this time), and cooking. 

Bring the water to a boil and allow to boil for at least three minutes.

If customers have questions, call the office at 660-446-2087.

