Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Holt County Sheriff's Department: Mandatory evacuation for Craig Full Story

Holt County Sheriff's Department: Mandatory evacuation for Craig

According to the Holt County Sheriff's Department, the City of Craig is now issuing a mandatory evacuation as flood water rises near the city.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 1:07 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CRAIG, Mo.) According to the Holt County Sheriff's Department, the City of Craig is now issuing a mandatory evacuation as flood water rises near the city.

According to the post, people who choose to stay in town will need to go to city hall in Craig or call 660-683-5412 and give your name and address if you should later need to be rescued.

An emergency shelter is being opened for Craig residents at First Christian Church at 402 E. 5th St. in Mound City, Mo.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely as it could cause some minor rises on river levels. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events