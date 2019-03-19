(CRAIG, Mo.) According to the Holt County Sheriff's Department, the City of Craig is now issuing a mandatory evacuation as flood water rises near the city.
According to the post, people who choose to stay in town will need to go to city hall in Craig or call 660-683-5412 and give your name and address if you should later need to be rescued.
An emergency shelter is being opened for Craig residents at First Christian Church at 402 E. 5th St. in Mound City, Mo.
Related Content
- Holt County Sheriff's Department: Mandatory evacuation for Craig
- Mandatory evacuation issued for Big Lake as flooding worsens
- Woman Killed in Holt County Crash
- Holt County hosts 66th Autumn Festival
- Holt County officials issue evacuation recommendation due to forecast river levels
- Craig prepares for possible town flooding
- Holt County residents speak out about Missouri River flooding
- Kansas City Chiefs Finished Mandatory Minicamp
- Rental inspection program could become mandatory
- City proposes mandatory rental inspection program
Scroll for more content...