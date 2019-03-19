Holt County Sheriff's Department: Mandatory evacuation for Craig

(CRAIG, Mo.) According to the Holt County Sheriff's Department, the City of Craig is now issuing a mandatory evacuation as flood water rises near the city.

According to the post, people who choose to stay in town will need to go to city hall in Craig or call 660-683-5412 and give your name and address if you should later need to be rescued.

An emergency shelter is being opened for Craig residents at First Christian Church at 402 E. 5th St. in Mound City, Mo.