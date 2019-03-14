Clear

Holt County officials issue evacuation recommendation due to forecast river levels

The Holt County Commission and Holt County Levee Districts are issuing an evacuation recommendation effective Thursday morning for low lying areas east of the Missouri River.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 12:04 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) The Holt County Commission and Holt County Levee Districts are issuing an evacuation recommendation effective Thursday morning for low lying areas east of the Missouri River.

According to a release from the county's emergency management, the recommended evacuations are due to the expected near record levels on the Missouri River.

Officials say that water is not coming over the levees and the water is still in the levee system.

The move is a proactive one so that county residents of the flood plain have time to evacuate safely.

County officials also urge people who do not live in the area to stay out.

Wind Advisory in effect now through Thursday 10 p.m. Strong winds will be picking up from the southwest 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40-45 mph at times. We'll see scattered chances of rain maybe a rain/snow mix on Thursday as our strong storm system exits and a cold front passes through.
