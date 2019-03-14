Holt County officials issue evacuation recommendation due to forecast river levels

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) The Holt County Commission and Holt County Levee Districts are issuing an evacuation recommendation effective Thursday morning for low lying areas east of the Missouri River.

According to a release from the county's emergency management, the recommended evacuations are due to the expected near record levels on the Missouri River.

Officials say that water is not coming over the levees and the water is still in the levee system.

The move is a proactive one so that county residents of the flood plain have time to evacuate safely.

County officials also urge people who do not live in the area to stay out.