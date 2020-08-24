Clear
Holt County records first COVID-19 death

A woman in her 70's has become the first COVID-19 related death in Holt County.

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A woman in her 70's has become the first COVID-19 related death in Holt County.

The Holt County Health Department reported her death on Friday.

Health officials said she had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 1,426 people have died statewide since the pandemic began. Of those deaths, 363 have been between the ages of 70-79. More than 700 have been 80 years of age and older.

Holt County has 57 total coronavirus cases but has seen a 14 percent increase in the past seven days, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The warm weather continues with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as end the weekend. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
