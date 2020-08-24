Holt County records first COVID-19 death

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A woman in her 70's has become the first COVID-19 related death in Holt County.

The Holt County Health Department reported her death on Friday.

Health officials said she had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 1,426 people have died statewide since the pandemic began. Of those deaths, 363 have been between the ages of 70-79. More than 700 have been 80 years of age and older.

Holt County has 57 total coronavirus cases but has seen a 14 percent increase in the past seven days, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.