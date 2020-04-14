Holt County reports first case of coronavirus

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo) Health officials have announced the first case of coronavirus in Holt County.
The Holt County Health Department said the patient is a woman between 30 and 40 years old and lives in Holt County.
She is currently at home in self-isolation. No other information about the case was released.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri continue to grow. As of Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,686 positive cases and 133 deaths.
