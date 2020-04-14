Clear
Holt County reports first case of coronavirus

The Holt County Health Department said the patient is a woman between 30 and 40 years old and lives in Holt County.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo) Health officials have announced the first case of coronavirus in Holt County.

She is currently at home in self-isolation. No other information about the case was released.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri continue to grow. As of Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,686 positive cases and 133 deaths.

