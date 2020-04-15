Holt County reports second case of coronavirus, female under the age of 18 years

(OREGON, Mo.) The Holt County Health Department reported Wednesday a second confirmed case of coronavirus and is listed as a probable case.

According to a statement, the patient is a female under the age of 18 years and is a resident of Holt County. The second case is a close contact to a confirmed coronavirus case. No further information about the patient was provided.

The Holt County Health Department has contacted individuals who may have been in close contact with the patient.

Those who have been notified will be asked to follow necessary precautions to limit the potential spread of the virus.

If you are not contacted by a local public health agency, you have not been in contact with the confirmed case and are not at increased risk.

Coronavirus cases are now classified as either confirmed or probable in accordance with a directive from the Centers for Disease Control. The classification of wither confirmed or probable is based on the following criteria and definition:

Confirmed Case -- A COVID-19 confirmed case meets the confirmed laboratory evidence, which is the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in a clinical specimen using an approved detection test verified by a certified testing laboratory.

Probable Case -- A COVID-19 probable case meets clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence (close contact with a confirmed or probable case; travel to or residence in an area with sustained, ongoing community spread; or a member of a risk cohort as defined by public health authorities during an outbreak), with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

The Holt County Health Department is encouraging all citizens to take protective measures including avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, wash your hands often, stay home as often as possible, clean frequently touched surfaces, avoid touching your face, and stay home when you are ill.

If you are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, contact your health care provider for an assessment. Please CALL before going to a clinic or emergency department.