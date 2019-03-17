Holt County residents speak out about Missouri River flooding

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.)— Flooding isn't a rare occurrence for people living along the Missouri River in Holt County, Mo.

In fact, the area just returned to normal in the last few years after the big flood of 2011, but now most of the area around Big Lake is once again under water.

Some who work and live there said many will lose everything they own again.

"Lots of water, as usual," Alyssa Barnes said. "Lots of breaches going on everywhere. It's coming in fast."

Home and property already under water—losses expected to be in the millions.

"It's already the second worst I've ever seen in my 50 years around the lake," Rick Barnes said.

Barnes Realty buys and sells real estate in the Big Lake area—Jamie Barnes is also a helicopter pilot.

On Saturday, they took a flight to check on their properties along with the homes and belongings of families and friends.

"Lots of boats and campers were lost at Big Lake," Alyssa Barnes said. "I've never seen that before in the past 21 years that I've been there. Lots of boats and campers had to be left behind."

Lots of questions continued to be asked by people in Holt County, especially as to why the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue to dump water into the Missouri. The Barnes' family believes the Corps could have prevented a lot of the problem.

In the past couple of days in South Dakota, the Corps has been releasing up to four times the normal amount of water from the Gavins Point Dam—easing flooding up there, but the water only has one direction to go.

"This is all coming from up north," Rick Barnes said. "It's coming through those dams. The Corps of Engineers control those dams. They'll probably tell us they're doing everything right. I don't think so."

What the Barnes' fear most is that Big Lake has never flooded this early in the year. They know there is a long Spring and Summer to go and a lot of water yet to come.

"That's not good," Rick Barnes said. "We're not anywhere near the end of this issue."

