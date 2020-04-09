Home delivery service is booming

(OSBORN, Mo.) The Shatto Milk Company home delivery service has doubled in customers in the past two weeks.

Grocery stores are the hot-spot of spreading the coronavirus and people have switched over to home delivery. The area Shatto Milk Company is one of the home services that has seen a spike in customers.

"Our home delivery company has just exploded," said Matt Shatto, Vice President of the company. "In just two weeks the number of customers has doubled."

The company has had so many new customers, that they have had to restrict servicing to further out locations.

Matt also said, "We're doing right now on the home delivery side, as many deliveries in a day as we were doing in a week before, and we're doing as many deliveries in a week as we were doing in a month before."

During this time of pandemic, the company has focused on delivering to locals and supporting the locals that need it the most.

Another comment that Matt added was the outreach and amazing support from the customers.

"Whether it's cards from kids, whether it's tips, whatever else it may be...it has been amazing."

