Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson orders all Missouri schools to remain closed for the academic year Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Home delivery service is booming

The Shatto Milk Company home delivery service has doubled in customers in the past two weeks.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 6:03 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(OSBORN, Mo.)  The Shatto Milk Company home delivery service has doubled in customers in the past two weeks.  

Grocery stores are the hot-spot of spreading the coronavirus and people have switched over to home delivery.  The area Shatto Milk Company is one of the home services that has seen a spike in customers. 

"Our home delivery company has just exploded," said Matt Shatto, Vice President of the company.  "In just two weeks the number of customers has doubled."

The company has had so many new customers, that they have had to restrict servicing to further out locations.  

Matt also said, "We're doing right now on the home delivery side, as many deliveries in a day as we were doing in a week before, and we're doing as many deliveries in a week as we were doing in a month before." 

During this time of pandemic, the company has focused on delivering to locals and supporting the locals that need it the most. 

Another comment that Matt added was the outreach and amazing support from the customers. 

"Whether it's cards from kids, whether it's tips, whatever else it may be...it has been amazing."

You can visit their website at https://shattomilk.com/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 51°
A sunny and very windy Thursday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and below normal temperatures were found across the area Thursday afternoon as another strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air and strong winds with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories