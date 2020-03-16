Home health care agencies impacted by COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Home Health Care Agencies are taking precautions due to COVID-19.

Local health care agencies like Freudenthal Home Health Care are taking necessary steps. They are keeping a close eye on their patients as well as the staff.

While no one has currently shown any symptoms for coronavirus, a big concern for Freudenthal is running low on supplies.

"As a health care agency, we are really struggling to make sure that we have enough masks, gloves, gowns and those things that have been purchased in large quantities," Denise Curran, Freudenthal staff member comments. "So we're working with the department health and senior resources to be sure that we have access to those. Our local department of health is helping us to get those resources as well."

Community programs that the patients participate in are being canceled. As of right now, those programs are the only aspect of the home health care agency that is being affected by the virus.