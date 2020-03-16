Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor signs emergency declaration banning gatherings of 50 or more people Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Home health care agencies impacted by COVID-19

Local health care agencies are taking the necessary steps in the midst of COVID-19, but worry about supply shortages.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 6:38 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 6:39 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Home Health Care Agencies are taking precautions due to COVID-19.

Local health care agencies like Freudenthal Home Health Care are taking necessary steps.  They are keeping a close eye on their patients as well as the staff. 

While no one has currently shown any symptoms for coronavirus, a big concern for Freudenthal is running low on supplies. 

"As a health care agency, we are really struggling to make sure that we have enough masks, gloves, gowns and those things that have been purchased in large quantities," Denise Curran, Freudenthal staff member comments.  "So we're working with the department health and senior resources to be sure that we have access to those.  Our local department of health is helping us to get those resources as well."

Community programs that the patients participate in are being canceled.  As of right now, those programs are the only aspect of the home health care agency that is being affected by the virus. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories