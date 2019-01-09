Home hit multiple times by gunfire early Wednesday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police responded to a call of shots fired Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. on Mitchell Ave. near S. 15th St.

According to Sgt. Wayne Byrom, once officers responded to the scene, they found that a home was struck several times with gunshots and found shell casings in an alley next to the house. There were people inside the home at the time but no one was injured.

A person was taken into custody at the scene but that was unrelated to this incident.

As of Wednesday morning, there is no information about a potential suspect.

Police urge that if anyone has any information on this shooting, or any other, to call the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS.