Clear

Homeless man helps Chiefs player make it to playoff game

Dave Cochran stopped to help Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen who was stranded in the snow before Saturday's playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 12:24 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Dave Cochran stopped to help Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen who was stranded in the snow before Saturday's playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Allen repaid him for his small act of kindness in a big way.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
We are waking up to a few clouds and misty/foggy conditions on this Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the lower 20s. The snow covered ground & cloudy cover will keep us on the chilly side for Monday with highs in the middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events