Homeless shelters are trying to help those in need stay warm despite COVID-19 protocols.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A dangerous drop in temperatures is making it crucial for the homeless to find places to stay warm.

"You don't get time to not think cause your kinda in survival mode," said Homeless Case Manager for Community Missions, Chastity Mccourt.

It's not just the extreme cold taking a toll on the homeless, COVID-19 is not making anything easier.

"It (COVID) shut down all the warming centers, there used to be 2 or 3 down here in downtown cause this is where our main prioritization of homeless is. We used to have the library, we used to have the bus stop, we used to have the post office, COVID hit and everything shutdown," said Mccourt.

Places like Community Mission in St. Joseph are trying to help.

Their shelter is only available to men who qualify, but they are prepared to open their winter shelter, that is currently closed due to COVID, if Community Action Partnership Shelter gets to capacity and more room is needed.

"What we are doing in collaboration with community action partnership shelters, is If they hit their capacity, and they have more people who need to come in, out of the weather. We will open the cold weather shelter for about 6 or 7 men," said Executive Director of Community Missions Corp. Krista Kiger.

They say a recent city ordinance that banned public camping, which was sparked by complaints of homeless people sleeping under Bridges, makes it harder to find those in need of help.

"A lot of our folks are hard to find….. So a lot of them have scattered inward towards the city, so their not going to naturally gonna gravitate back towards this area, they are going to stay wherever they have found safe and warm to go," said Street Outreach Case Manager of Community Missions, Sheila Mendez. "If you cant keep an animal outside, you shouldn't be keeping people outside either."