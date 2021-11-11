Homicide investigation continues in Union Star

(UNION STAR, Mo.) Union star was the scene of a homicide investigation Wednesday night.

Law enforcement tells us they can't say much because the investigation is ongoing but they can confirm some details.

Barricades surround a Union Star home and sheriff's deputies and police officers as they investigate a homicide.

"They had their lights on shining in the backyard, looking for something," neighbor Daniel Orr said.

Daniel Orr and the other neighbors can see very little, but they say law enforcement showed up earlier this week and grew in numbers.

"There was the Sheriff's department and other cars and then they kept coming after that. Today they keep adding more people,” Orr said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they received a tip about the homicide from another law enforcement agency earlier this week.

They have been busy searching and putting tents up to protect the scene from the rain ever since.

"I saw them about midnight yesterday evening. There was a lot of police activity and they stayed a long time. I think I fell asleep about 3 o'clock in the morning and they were still there,” Orr said.

A man and a woman who live at the home were arrested on charges unrelated to the homicide.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The woman has weapons charges and a drug possession charge.

We are not revealing their identities because they have not been arrested or charged in connection to the homicide.

But this is what neighbors tell us about the man.

“We've helped each other with stuff. He's borrowed some of my stuff, and trailer to get wood and things so he keeps pretty quiet but he was always friendly with me,” Orr said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they plan to continue to search the property today.