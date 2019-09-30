Clear

Homicide investigation launched after man dies from injuries sustained in Doniphan County fight

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced Monday that the case involving an altercation that happened at a Doniphan County home has turned into a homicide investigation after the victim died from his injuries.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 11:19 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The KBI identifies the man killed as 42-year-old Jason W. Pantle, of Cummings. He died on Saturday at the University of Kansas Medical Center. 

Charges in the case are expected to be amended due to Pantle's death.

