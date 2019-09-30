(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced Monday that the case involving an altercation that happened at a Doniphan County home has turned into a homicide investigation after the victim died from his injuries.
The KBI identifies the man killed as 42-year-old Jason W. Pantle, of Cummings. He died on Saturday at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
RELATED STORY: Doniphan County fight victim pronounced dead
Charges in the case are expected to be amended due to Pantle's death.
Related Content
- Homicide investigation launched after man dies from injuries sustained in Doniphan County fight
- Man critically injured in Doniphan County fight
- Doniphan County fight victim pronounced dead
- Woman sustains serious injuries in Clinton County crash
- Investigation leads to charges for Doniphan County deputy
- Burn Ban Issued for Doniphan County, Kansas
- Mobile pantry comes to Doniphan county
- Hail, winds damage farms in Doniphan County
- St. Joseph man sentenced in Doniphan County murder case
- Car overturns multiple times, driver sustains non-life-threatening injuries
Scroll for more content...