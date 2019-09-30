Homicide investigation launched after man dies from injuries sustained in Doniphan County fight

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced Monday that the case involving an altercation that happened at a Doniphan County home has turned into a homicide investigation after the victim died from his injuries.

The KBI identifies the man killed as 42-year-old Jason W. Pantle, of Cummings. He died on Saturday at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

RELATED STORY: Doniphan County fight victim pronounced dead

Charges in the case are expected to be amended due to Pantle's death.