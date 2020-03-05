Students raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students at Hosea Elementary School are raising money for cancer through the month of March.

They say they're collecting spare change to spare lives.

Hosea Elementary's student council says every cent they contribute makes a difference.

“Kinda think that it’s really important for people who do have this disease to kind of know that people understand them,"said Trinity Martin, student council member.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Pennies for Patients is a program that aims to cure Leukemia and improve the life of cancer patients.

School officials say the month long fundraiser supports a cause everyone can connect to.

“You would be shocked by how many kids are impacted," said Justin Mccarthy, Principal of Hosea Elementary.

“I’ve actually had several kids come up to me and say ‘i’m bringing in money to buy a hero or im putting money in my box because i know my aunt had cancer or my grandpa died from cancer or someone I love has cancer’. So it seems its just affected everyone somehow so they’re all really affected by it," said Leticha Gerling, Teacher at Hosea Elementary.

The school is reaching to raise $3,000. If students meet their big goal, Principal Mccarthy is planning a special prize.

“Kids are talking a lot of trash to me. Really at this point they just like tell me ‘hey, we’re gonna see you shave your head, i’ve got money in.’ They might have 75 cents in their box at this point in our $2-3,000 goal, but just to see their excitement. I mean even if they’re stopping and picking up coins to be able to fill that, if we get close to that goal then i’m going to follow through on my end," said Mccarthy.

The students have a few different ways they're raising the $3,000.

Students can purchase a paper hero at the price of $1. After 100 paper heroes are purchased, a letter from their 'cancer' sign will be torn off.

The principal says it's a way to show students their support is helping to eliminate cancer.

Every student is also going home with a box to fill with loose change.

The school is hoping these some 480 boxes will help them achieve the $3,000 goal.