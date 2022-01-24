Hospital leaders challenge Missouri Attorney General lawsuits

(KANSAS CITY, Ks.) Leaders from the University of Kansas Health System challenged Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s recent lawsuits alleging that masks do not work to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

During their COVID-19 morning update, Dr. Steve Wilkinson and Dr. Dana Hawkinson said that Schmitt is subverting science in order to further his political agenda after he sued 45 school districts for having mask mandates.

Schmitt claims that mask mandates are illegal and ineffective in schools and non-masked districts fare the same or better than masked districts.

“He is subverting the science and the data and the information in these reports and if we want to go back and do the study of masking in randomized controlled fashion as opposed to let me pick and choose facts then what you’re going to find is that the data behind masking is so overwhelming, it is astonishing to me that at this point in the pandemic, we’re still having to have that fight,” Dr. Stites said.

Dr. Stites believes that Schmitt is picking and choosing information in order to further his own political gain.

“What we know is when people are masked, we bend the curve and when you don’t get masked, you don’t bend the curve. The evidence is overwhelmingly clear,” Dr. Stites said. “Instead of picking out retrospective studies without controls, without looking at variables that are important to evaluate, and trying to pick and choose which study you want to find, as opposed to the overwhelming nature of studies, you can say that masks don’t work and it just hurts. Because people want to mismangle the data for their own political gain and that’s what this is.”

On Friday, Schmitt announced he was suing 36 districts saying the districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders for their students and that they only have the power to issue health rules that the general assembly provides them.

He argued that masks do not protect from COVID-19 and could be harmful to kids.

On Monday, Schmitt filed nine additional lawsuits bringing the total to 45.

“The problem is, and we can see it now, is when you have 40 percent of your student body out or 40 or 50 percent of your teachers out, then, oh gosh, you can’t hold school,” Dr. Stites said. “What we have said consistently is let’s get kids in school but keep them safe while they’re there so they can stay in school. And the reality is yes, masking does work.”

Dr. Hawkinson however, says that the issue is more that the data is not being evaluated correctly.

“I’m not sure it’s picking out certain articles, I think it’s an inability to critically evaluate the numbers,” Dr. Hawkinson said. “So I think it’s the inability to understand who is telling you these things. Do they have the training to critically review studies, to critically analyze data and understand all of the caveats associated with that. I’m not sure there are many AGs in the United States that are epidemiologists or physicians or trained PhDs in those certain statistics and numbers.”

Dr. Hawkinson also referenced a CDC study published in September 2021 and conducted by St. Louis University. It showed that students who were unmasked showed higher chances of exposure and infection compared to students who were masked.