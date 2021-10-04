Hospital officials announce Pfizer booster clinic date

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care will be reopening the community clinic for Pfizer booster shots at the East Hills Mall on Oct. 15.

Hospital officials announced the booster clinic Monday morning to reporters.

The first clinic will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More dates will be added based on demand, according to a news release.

The booster clinic is not for everyone wanting a third shot. Moderna and J&J booster shots are still waiting for approval by federal agencies.

It’s for previous Pfizer vaccine patients, at least six months after receiving their second shot and falling under one of the following categories of individuals:

At least 65 years of age or older.

Individuals 18 and up, who at high risk of severe COVID-19.

Individuals 18 and up whose occupational exposure to COVID-19 puts them at high risk of serious complications including severe COVID-19.

Certain groups of health care workers, teachers, and daycare staff, grocery workers, and individuals in homeless shelters or prisons.

For more information head over to www.myMLC.com/vaccine