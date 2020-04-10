(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Taylor Lorenz passed away on January 22, 2020 and at the time of his unexpected passing, he and his family decided he would be an organ donor.
Mosaic Life Care released a video Friday, April 10, of the organ donor honor walk for Taylor and his family from that January day. The reason the video was released and made was to bring attention to the ever-growing need for organ donors.
Taylor would have turned 27 on April 10 and April is also National Donate Life month.
Mosaic Life Care and family teamed up with Midwest Transplant Network.
By donating his organs and tissue, Taylor has saved four lives.
For more information about becoming an organ donor, visit the Midwest Transplant Network's website.
Related Content
- Hospital shares video of organ donor's honor walk
- Community Blood Center hold ceremony honoring donors
- Mosaic Life Care holds annual celebration of life for organ donors, recipients
- Organizations offering free mammograms
- Students helping teacher battling end stage kidney disease find donor
- Local CASA receives generous donation from anonymous donor
- Beer Walk Draws Crowd
- Sculpture Walk Winners Announced
- St. Joseph veterans, family members share memories in honor of Veterans Day
- Organizations Make Final Plea for CIP Funding