Hospital shares video of organ donor's honor walk

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Taylor Lorenz passed away on January 22, 2020 and at the time of his unexpected passing, he and his family decided he would be an organ donor.

Mosaic Life Care released a video Friday, April 10, of the organ donor honor walk for Taylor and his family from that January day. The reason the video was released and made was to bring attention to the ever-growing need for organ donors.

Taylor would have turned 27 on April 10 and April is also National Donate Life month.

Mosaic Life Care and family teamed up with Midwest Transplant Network.

By donating his organs and tissue, Taylor has saved four lives.

For more information about becoming an organ donor, visit the Midwest Transplant Network's website.