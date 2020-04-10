Clear
BREAKING NEWS Andrew County resident tests positive for coronavirus Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hospital shares video of organ donor's honor walk

Taylor Lorenz passed away on January 22, 2020 and at the time of his unexpected passing, he and his family decided he would be an organ donor.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 7:14 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 8:14 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Taylor Lorenz passed away on January 22, 2020 and at the time of his unexpected passing, he and his family decided he would be an organ donor.

Mosaic Life Care released a video Friday, April 10, of the organ donor honor walk for Taylor and his family from that January day. The reason the video was released and made was to bring attention to the ever-growing need for organ donors. 

Taylor would have turned 27 on April 10 and April is also National Donate Life month. 

Mosaic Life Care and family teamed up with Midwest Transplant Network. 

By donating his organs and tissue, Taylor has saved four lives. 

For more information about becoming an organ donor, visit the Midwest Transplant Network's website

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
A storm system will move through the region Saturday night bringing cooler temperatures with it as well as a chance for rain and maybe some snow. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s ahead of the front. Then behind the front temperatures will return to below normal values by the start of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories