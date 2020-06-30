Clear

Coronavirus hospitalizations double at Mosaic

Mosaic Life Care reported 21 hospitalizations from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to officials.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 7:57 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care reported 21 hospitalizations from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to officials. 

The hospital had 10 COVID-19 patients in beds and three of them in the ICU on Monday but within 24-hours, the total jumped up to 21 hospitalizations with 4 people in the ICU, according to Mosaic's daily update.

Coronavirus hospitalizations, like new cases and deaths, are an important measure of the outbreak as it helps officials make policy decisions.

Buchanan County has a cumulative total of 869 COVID-19 cases, according to the Missouri Department of Health data. Of the total, 64 of the cases were reported in the last two weeks.

Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly and steadily declining, according to the DHSS dashboard. The latest report shows 592 people were hospitalized from COVID-19 on June 27.

