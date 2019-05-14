(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews battled a house fire on the 1200 block of 5th Avenue Monday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. crews were called to the scene. At least four fire trucks were working the blaze.
The second floor appears to be destroyed.
No information on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.
Related Content
- Crews battle 5th Avenue house fire
- Crews Battle House Fire in Wathena
- Fire Crews Battle Flames in Overnight Fire
- Falls City Fire Crews Battle Overnight Fire
- Fire Crews Battle Home Engulfed in Flames
- Crews battle fire in midtown St. Joseph
- Road crews battle blizzard's aftermath
- SJFD Battles Early Morning House Fire
- Firefighters battle house fire on Powell Street
- SJFD battles house fire Sunday morning
Scroll for more content...