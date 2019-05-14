Clear

Crews battle 5th Avenue house fire

Fire crews battled a house fire on the 1200 block of 5th Avenue Monday night.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews battled a house fire on the 1200 block of 5th Avenue Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. crews were called to the scene. At least four fire trucks were working the blaze.

The second floor appears to be destroyed.

No information on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.


