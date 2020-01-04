House fire displaces four Saturday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man, woman, and two children are without a home after a fire destroyed their house Saturday night.
Fire crews responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. after multiple calls of heavy smoke in the area.
The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen of the home before it quickly spread throughout the house, no one was home at the time of the fire.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.
