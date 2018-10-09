Clear
House fire displaces one

One person is without a home after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 2:25 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 2:31 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(St. Joseph,MO) One person is without a home after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 12:45pm firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Powell Street.

According to Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits, the fire originated in the back of the home.

“The first company on the scene saw fire coming from the back of the building, so when we went to investigate, the back of the house was on fire,” Andrasevits said. “One occupant was home at the time and she escaped injury.”

Andrasevits said only one person was living in the home. Neighbors experienced some breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation and the neighboring homes experienced minor damages.The fire was completely extinguished by 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the St. Joseph Fire Department. The home is a total loss and the resident is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

