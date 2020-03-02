House fire sends one to hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A house fire in St. Joseph sent one man to the hospital Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 4200 block of N 30th Terr. just before 11 p.m. A husband and wife were inside the home at the time of the fire, the husband was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A fire inspector on the scene said the fire likely started towards the back of the house and then quickly spread to the attic. The inspector also said working smoke alarms in the home likely prevented the situation from getting any worse.

"Smoke alarms first alerted the residents to the issue," Mindy Andrasevitz, fire inspector said. "Because they had working smoke alarms they were alerted in time to get out."

Inspectors said the house suffered extensive smoke and water damage, but stopped short of calling it a total loss, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.