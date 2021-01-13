Clear
BREAKING NEWS House votes to impeach, Trump becomes only president impeached twice Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Federal government executes the first woman in nearly 70 years Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

House votes to impeach, Trump becomes only president impeached twice

The House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump -- making Trump the only president in American history to be impeached twice.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 3:35 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 3:38 PM
Posted By: ABC

(ABC) The House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump -- making Trump the only president in American history to be impeached twice.

Ten Republicans have sided with Democrats to vote for impeachment with the count currently standing at 232-197.

217 votes were needed to impeach the president.

House lawmakers charged Trump with one article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" citing his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declined to yet say publicly when the House will send the article over to the Senate, a source involved in the Democratic leadership deliberations told ABC News earlier Wednesday Pelosi plans to send the article to the Senate next week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office confirmed earlier in the day that the Senate will not return early for an impeachment trial, so the earliest the trial could start is Jan. 19 -- a day before Biden's inauguration.

-ABC News' Trish Turner

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Falls City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories