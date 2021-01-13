House votes to impeach, Trump becomes only president impeached twice

(ABC) The House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump -- making Trump the only president in American history to be impeached twice.

Ten Republicans have sided with Democrats to vote for impeachment with the count currently standing at 232-197.

217 votes were needed to impeach the president.

House lawmakers charged Trump with one article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" citing his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declined to yet say publicly when the House will send the article over to the Senate, a source involved in the Democratic leadership deliberations told ABC News earlier Wednesday Pelosi plans to send the article to the Senate next week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office confirmed earlier in the day that the Senate will not return early for an impeachment trial, so the earliest the trial could start is Jan. 19 -- a day before Biden's inauguration.

-ABC News' Trish Turner