Household food insecurities continue to climb during pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Since the beginning of the pandemic, rates of household food insecurity have doubled and the rates of childhood food insecurity have quadrupled, according to the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution.

Before the pandemic, Second Harvest served nearly 47,000 food insecure individuals in 19 counties in our area and they serve more and more every day.

Fortunately, companies continue to donate including 7,200 cantaloupes from Hy-Vee on Wednesday.

However, the food bank needs more to keep families fed.

“Our fresh mobile pantry distributions are up anywhere from 30-40 percent per mobile drop, and even some of those are even higher than that,” Second Harvest Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes said.

Missourians on food stamps can now buy groceries online with their EBT cards at Walmart and Amazon.