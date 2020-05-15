(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Since the beginning of the pandemic, rates of household food insecurity have doubled and the rates of childhood food insecurity have quadrupled, according to the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution.
Before the pandemic, Second Harvest served nearly 47,000 food insecure individuals in 19 counties in our area and they serve more and more every day.
Fortunately, companies continue to donate including 7,200 cantaloupes from Hy-Vee on Wednesday.
However, the food bank needs more to keep families fed.
“Our fresh mobile pantry distributions are up anywhere from 30-40 percent per mobile drop, and even some of those are even higher than that,” Second Harvest Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes said.
Missourians on food stamps can now buy groceries online with their EBT cards at Walmart and Amazon.
Related Content
- Household food insecurities continue to climb during pandemic
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures continue to climb on Thursday
- Safety of takeout food during coronavirus pandemic
- Farmers continue to face challenges during pandemic
- Second Harvest food bank continues to support the community during pandemic
- Second Harvest sees increase in those needing food during pandemic
- Vaccine exemption rates among US kindergartners continue to climb, CDC says
- Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $512 million
- Man caught climbing the Eiffel Tower
- 'It's just a nightmare.' Trash collectors overwhelmed by rising amount of household waste