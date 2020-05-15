Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Household food insecurities continue to climb during pandemic

Since the beginning of the pandemic, rates of household food insecurity have doubled and the rates of childhood food insecurity have quadrupled, according to the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution.

Posted: May 15, 2020 8:55 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Since the beginning of the pandemic, rates of household food insecurity have doubled and the rates of childhood food insecurity have quadrupled, according to the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution.

Before the pandemic, Second Harvest served nearly 47,000 food insecure individuals in 19 counties in our area and they serve more and more every day.

Fortunately, companies continue to donate including 7,200 cantaloupes from Hy-Vee on Wednesday.

However, the food bank needs more to keep families fed.

“Our fresh mobile pantry distributions are up anywhere from 30-40 percent per mobile drop, and even some of those are even higher than that,” Second Harvest Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes said.

Missourians on food stamps can now buy groceries online with their EBT cards at Walmart and Amazon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until Midnight Friday. Thursday's warm front lead to the development of strong to severe storm possibilities around the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories