Housing program works to rehabilitate homes

(ATCHISON, Ks.) The city of Atchison, Ks. is taking a housing project into their own hands.

In 2019, city officials created the REDO project, a program that turns abandoned, blighted properties, into livable homes once again.

"The idea is that we'd take some house that we're in danger of being torn down, because they were in such bad shape because they were blighted," said Joe Warren, Atchison's Assistant City Manager. "We take those houses and try to get them in the hands of somebody who can rehabilitate them and allow them to basically make them a nice house again."

Rehabilitation, Enforcement, Demolition and Occupancy. REDO Atchison is working to restore and preserve the historic value of Atchison’s housing stock, as well as to connect interested individuals with the best property for their needs.

So far, the city has purchased six properties from the bank. Two homes have been completed and put on the market, one is in the process of renovation, and three are waiting to be purchased by a homeowner.

Warren said the city purchased the property on 412 Kansas Ave. for $1 from the bank. In turn, the city sold it to a homeowner for $5. Once the homeowner completed the rehabilitation, the house was put on the market for over $79,000.

"It's a win for us," said Warren. “As long as we can keep doing it, and as long as we keep finding folks who are interested in rehabilitation properties, and as long it keeps working out, we’ll keep doing it.”

Marshall Turner of Turner Construction purchased the property located at 401 N. 9th St., “I like taking an old thing and bringing it back to life," Turner said.

Turner and his family have worked on houses in the Atchison community for decades. The family plans to turn the REDO project house back to it's original Old-Victorian style home that was originally built in 1880.

“What really caught my eye when I first walked into it was the original woodwork," said the homeowner. “There is an old picture of it with all kinds of gingerbread looking on the outside, the old gables and all that. Our plan is to put it back pretty much original and add even a big deck that comes all the way around to the kitchen area.”

For more information, contact Joe Warren at (913) 367-5500 or joew@cityofatchison.com.