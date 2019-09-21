One St. Joseph woman shares her family's journey with Alzheimer's

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- "He couldn't remember things. He couldn't get his information straight."

Jamie Meyer of St. Joseph knew that something was wrong with her husband, Bernie's memory back in 2016. At first doctor's thought it was depression. But after two and a half years of more tests and doctor visits, he was finally diagnosed with Alzheimer's. For Meyer and her family, it hasn't been an easy journey.

"He took care of me. Bernie was the rock of our family. He took care of everything. He now does not have very good short term memory," Meyer said. "He'll ask me all day...Where are we going? Who are we picking up today? I have a white board and we write on it what's going on for the day but he'll still be asking what we are going to be doing."

But she is not alone. Meyer reached out to the Alzheimer's Association and met Brenda Gregg. Gregg said it's very important to be aware of warning signs and tell them to your doctor.

"The most classic symptom is short term memory loss," Gregg said. "This memory loss that interferes with the daily living like missing appointments or critical information, personality changes, disorientation, misplacement of items or unable to retrace steps."

Meyer now goes to personal counseling and goes to an Alzheimer's family support group which has helped her so much. You can expect the Meyers to be present at this Sunday's Alzheimer's Walk to help raise awareness.

"We really are a family. We have a lot of fun together and we learn from each other," Meyer said.

"We all come together and have a great time together," Gregg said.

The Alzheimer's Walk will be taking place beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday at the REC Center in St. Joseph. You can register a team here.