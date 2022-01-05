How to keep your pets safe during cold weather

As a majority of the area is under a wind chill advisory, it's more important than ever to make sure your pets stay safe.

“It's very important they have adequate shelter, a warm place to get out of the wind,” said James Mrkvicka, Veterinarian and Owner Of Animal Tales Veterinarian Clinic.

“For any animal, it is very very dangerous. The best thing truthfully is if you have an animal if you can bring them in the house. I mean that is the simplest thing to do,” said Gary Silverglat, Owner of Mshoogy’s Animal Rescue

According to ASPCA, if left outdoors, pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, injured, or in some cases die from the elements.

“The pet will become very stressed and ultimately go into hypothermia and perhaps even die with the extremely cold temperatures,” said Mrkvicka.

Some pets are more susceptible to the cold than others, but a general rule of thumb is to limit time outside to 10-15 minutes.

“It does vary by breed and by the health status of the pet too,” said Mrkvicka.

Veterinarians recommend making sure your pet has adequate food and water.

“The water tends to freeze pretty quickly outside so make sure they have plenty of fresh water,” said Mrkvicka.

“Animals will get very dehydrated and you gotta have plenty of water to keep warm. Try to buy a heated water bowl if you can, they’re not very expensive,” said Silverglat.

And pay close attention to your pet’s paws.

“Not only injuries but you could also get some ulcers on the feet from the extreme temperatures too,” said Mrkvicka.

“The salt is very damaging to their paws. so again in the house take a towel and wipe their feet off,” said Silverglat.

Both cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite within 30 minutes if temperatures are below freezing.

And as a general guideline, if it’s too cold for you out there, it’s probably too cold for your pet.