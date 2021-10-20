Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How to trick-or-treat safely the second year of celebrating Halloween during the pandemic

Health officials across the country are giving the greenlight for celebrating Halloween this year, saying it's a "low-risk" activity when it comes to COVID-19.

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 12:17 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 12:19 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Health officials across the country are giving the greenlight for celebrating Halloween this year, saying it's a "low-risk" activity when it comes to COVID-19.

In 2020, health officials warned of the many possibilities and risks of spreading the virus. With the vaccine available, knocking door to door and passing out candy brings less risk in 2021..

Local health officials still warn of possible spreading of coronavirus among children who are not yet vaccinated.

"Because we don't have the children's vaccine available for those 11 and younger yet, children are still at risk, the same as last year," said Nancy King of the St. Joseph Health Department. "We still recommend the same type of layered strategies as last year."

Last year, King said Halloween was the turning point for positive covid cases in Buchanan County, drastically increasing 10 days after the holiday and causing the virus to spread into November and December.

“We hope we don’t see a repeat of last year," said King. "We just hope that this is not the calm before the storm and that we don’t see the increase like we did last year.”

Before Halloween, new positive covid cases averaged around 50 each day. After the 10-14 day period following October 31, daily cases jumped to more than 100 per day.

“The numbers are declining right now, so that’s a good sign," King added. “We (St. Joseph Health Department) hope that everyone is able to stay well and we don’t have that spike in cases like we did last year after Halloween and then going into the holidays.”

Here are a few tips to stay safe this year during Halloween:

  • Children should wear a costume with a mask 
  • Trick-or-treat in small groups
  • Wash hands or use sanitizer frequently 
  • Stay outdoors to pass out candy
  • Place candy in children's bucket rather than children reaching into a bucket

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
A cold front will slowly move through this morning into the afternoon hours bringing some slightly cooler temperatures. A few sprinkles will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours due to the cold front. Most of today will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions. Rain chances will start to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Conditions will start to dry out on Monday with highs back in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories