How you can help tornado victims

Posted: Dec 13, 2021 1:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Vaughan and Jennifer Grubb, CNN

    (CNN) -- Late Friday and early Saturday there were at least 50 tornado reports across Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee. They struck overnight, catching families asleep and unable to prepare. At least 100 people are feared dead, most in Kentucky.

"This is the deadliest tornado that we have had. I think it is going to be the longest and deadliest tornado event in US history," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told CNN. Governor Beshear has established a Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the storms.

On Friday, more than 100 tornado warnings were issued before midnight, the most ever for a December day.

Facebook has activated a crisis response page where people can mark themselves safe or check to see if friends and loved ones have marked themselves safe.

As individuals begin to rebuild, you can donate to vetted organizations helping to support them by clicking the button below:

Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. The current record high for Tuesday is 64. Temperatures will continue to make a run for the record books on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Thursday dropping temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.
