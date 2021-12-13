How you can help tornado victims

(CNN) -- Late Friday and early Saturday there were at least 50 tornado reports across Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee. They struck overnight, catching families asleep and unable to prepare. At least 100 people are feared dead, most in Kentucky.

"This is the deadliest tornado that we have had. I think it is going to be the longest and deadliest tornado event in US history," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told CNN. Governor Beshear has established a Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the storms.

On Friday, more than 100 tornado warnings were issued before midnight, the most ever for a December day.

Facebook has activated a crisis response page where people can mark themselves safe or check to see if friends and loved ones have marked themselves safe.

