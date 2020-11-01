Clear
Howl-O-Ween trunk or treat at future animal shelter

The shelter held its first ever Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat Saturday at its future home on Corporate Dr. Shelter staff said about 400 people attended.

Posted: Nov 1, 2020 11:48 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a Howl-O-Ween celebration over at the future animal shelter location on Corporate Dr. Saturday.

The first ever event gave a chance for those with either two legs or four to celebrate halloween this year with a trunk or treat.

The event is one of many the shelter is holding to raise money for the new animal shelter, shelter staff admit fundraising efforts have been harder this year due to Covid-19.

"Having the opportunity to get together outside and still have people respect each others space was really important, but I also think it was part of the draw because there are a lot of things people are missing out on." Cara Campbell, St. Joseph Animal Shelter said. 

The event also featured an animal costume contest. Staff said about 400 people attended the Trunk Or Treat.

A cold front moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas is dropping temperatures into the mid to low 30s overnight. Sunday will be cool, sunny and windy. The cool temperatures won't last for long. Warm air will return to the region Monday bringing temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s back through the rest of the week. Conditions are also expected to remain dry over the next seven day outlook.
