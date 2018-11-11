Clear

"Howliday" shopping raises money for new animal shelter

With the goal of raising money for a new animal shelter in St. Joseph, the Friends of the Animal Shelter group held its yearly Howliday Shopping Event on Sunday.

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 1:56 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

In its 7th year, the event welcomed nearly 20 vendors to the Green Acres building where people got the chance to purchase different items and enter to win raffles.

All proceeds go towards raising money for a new animal shelter. Organizers say that a new shelter is desperately needed.

"Where we are currently located, not a lot of people even know where it is," Holly Stephens, the event's coordinator said. "There's not the space we need. The shelter is very full and it continues to stay full and this is a much needed addition to our community."

Last year, the event raised nearly $1,500 and this year, the event is expected to raise more than that.

If you would like to donate to the organization, you can do so by visiting their website at petforu.com.

On this Veterans Day, a storm system is forecast to move through the region that will bring precipitation to parts of Kansas and Missouri. Most of this will miss us to the south but there is a a chance for a few isolated snow showers during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be in the low 40s.
