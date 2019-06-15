Clear

Hudreds of cyclists complete statewide tour

More than 800 cyclists took part in the tour

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 2:13 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(Atchison, Kan.)  More than 800 cyclists met in Atchison to complete an eight-day tour across Kansas on Saturday. 

The Biking Across Kansas Tour began last Saturday in Kanorado and ended at the Missouri River in Atchison covering over 500 miles.
Cyclists from across the country took part in the tour, 
Cheri Selander, a Kansas native shared her thoughts about exploring the place she grew up.

"I was born and raised in Kansas left at eighteen," Selander said. "I love Kansas, the landscape, the people and the hospitality. I decided what a way to experience Kansas biking across it."

Cyclists celebrated the achievement by dipping their wheels into the Missouri River.

After last night's rainfall, additional storm chances are in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, the storms will be widely scattered but some of these could become strong to severe with hail as the primary threat but damaging winds are also possible. While not everyone will see rain today, it is a good idea to be weather aware if any of your plans take you outside. In addition, you will need to be drinking plenty of water as today's highs will be very warm in the mid to upper 80s.
