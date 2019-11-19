The Human Bean donates over $7,000 to Mosaic's Breast Cancer Asst. Fund

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care received a donation check from a local coffee shop that will go towards helping area women fighting breast cancer.

The Human Bean in St. Joseph handed a $7,482 check to Mosaic's Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund. Amy Wiedmaier, director of Volunteer and Auxillary Services at Mosaic, said the fund provides a variety of patience assistance from transportation to medical bills and comfort items.

"We're always very grateful for donations from the community," Wiedmaier said. "The generosity with funds and time, talent, treasure, that's really what makes the Auxillary a great place."

The money was the proceeds from Human Bean's Coffee for a Cure event that took place back on October 18. The annual fundraiser collects money that is donated towards helping breast cancer patients nationwide.

Mosaic said this was the largest check they have received from the Coffee for a Cure event. On top of that, the Auxillary will match the donation making the total just under $15,000.