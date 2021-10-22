Human Bean hosts 6th annual "Coffee for a Cure" for local breast cancer patients

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's not unusual to see coffee lovers lined up at the Human Bean on their way to work, but the long lines on Friday had a little bit more heart behind them.

Friday, the Human Bean and Mosaic Life Care partnered for the sixth annual, "Coffee for a Cure."

From 5 a.m.-9 p.m., the local coffee shop donated 100% of its proceeds to local breast cancer patients. The Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary matched every donation, tip or proceed- dollar for dollar.

“I’m forever grateful because that has been the hardest thing in my life was telling my boys I had cancer and not knowing what the outcome might be,” said Megan Law, breast cancer survivor.

Megan Law, a mother of three, found a lump while breastfeeding her youngest son. She was only 33-years-old when she was diagnosed in 2018.

“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘How am I going to tell my three boys and who is going to raise my three boys?’ because that’s really what I thought,” said Law.

Megan is now a breast cancer survivor and said donations raised during events like "Coffee for a Cure" helped when she had to take time off of work due to chemotherapy treatments.

Each driver that pulled up to order a cup of joe or treat seemed to have someone in mind when they were ordering.

“My mother passed away eight years ago from her battle of five years with stage four breast cancer. My best friend is a survivor. We just want to support the need to do research, the funding for medications and hopefully, get a cure someday,” said Keri Haenni.

K.C. Wolf from the Kansas City Chiefs made an appearance as well as Mosaic Life Care doctors.

Last year, the event raised nearly $17,000.