The practice of conversion therapy has been discredited as a practice by the American Psychological Association.
Related Content
- Human Rights Commission Proposes Ban on Conversion Therapy in St. Joseph
- Proposed Bill Could Ban Conversion Therapy
- City Council appoints Human Rights Commission
- Traffic Commission continues conversation on downtown stoplights
- New St. Joseph Animal Shelter Proposal Explained
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- St. Joseph celebrates pride
- CIP proposes upgrades for St. Joseph Fire Department
- City leaders explore new proposal for the St. Joseph Riverfront
Scroll for more content...