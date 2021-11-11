Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Human remains found during Union Star search

Investigators found human remains during a search at a Union Star home Wednesday.

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 3:45 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2021 3:52 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(UNION STAR, Mo.) Investigators found human remains during a search at a Union Star home Wednesday.

DeKalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman said the identity of the victim is not known at this time and has been sent for testing.  

He also said the investigation is ongoing so no further details would be released at this time.

Authorities began digging and searching the yard of a home in Union Star earlier this week after Keesaman received a tip from another area law enforcement agency. Wednesday, the Sheriff confirmed it was a homicide investigation and said his crew planned to finish its search of the property Thursday.

Two people who live at the residence have been arrested and charged with unrelated weapons possession and drug possession crimes. We are not revealing their identities because they have not been charged in connection to the homicide.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Today we had sunny and cool conditions with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds were a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will continue to pick up on Friday with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will also be cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Dry weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories