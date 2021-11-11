Human remains found during Union Star search

(UNION STAR, Mo.) Investigators found human remains during a search at a Union Star home Wednesday.

DeKalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman said the identity of the victim is not known at this time and has been sent for testing.

He also said the investigation is ongoing so no further details would be released at this time.

Authorities began digging and searching the yard of a home in Union Star earlier this week after Keesaman received a tip from another area law enforcement agency. Wednesday, the Sheriff confirmed it was a homicide investigation and said his crew planned to finish its search of the property Thursday.

Two people who live at the residence have been arrested and charged with unrelated weapons possession and drug possession crimes. We are not revealing their identities because they have not been charged in connection to the homicide.