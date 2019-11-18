Human remains found in Nebraska could belong to one of missing Wisconsin brothers

(LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb.) Authorities are investigating whether human remains found on a Nebraska ranch belong to one of the missing Wisconsin brothers.

The two Wisconsin brothers, Justin and Nick Diemel, are alleged victims of a homicide in Braymer, Mo.

RELATED STORY: Court document details murder of Wisconsin brothers

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported deputies responded to a ranch south of Hershey, Neb. on November 15. The rancher said he found human remains in a stock trailer he recently purchased in Missouri.

The Sheriff's Office said the rancher took the tub out of the trailer to spread the dirt in his driveway, that's when he discovered the human remains along with other items.

Deputies were able to confirm the remains were human, and also noticed personal items in the tub.

After the discovery, Lincoln County deputies contacted the Caldwell County Sheriff's office, the lead agency in the homicide investigation. Investigators from Caldwell County travelled to Lincoln County to pick up the the remains.

Joseph Garland Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to case of the missing brothers. Nelson is also charged with two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

RELATED STORY: Murder charges filed against Garland Nelson in case of missing Wisconsin brothers

