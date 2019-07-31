Clear
BREAKING NEWS Human remains found on farm near Braymer Full Story

Human remains found on farm near Braymer

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish has announced that human remains have been found on a farm near Braymer.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 3:37 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 3:51 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish has announced that human remains have been found on a farm near Braymer.

The remains were found Tuesday while authorities were searching for two missing Wisconsin brothers, Nicholas and Justin Diemel, on a farm near Braymer.

Authorities are working with Frontier Forensics to identify the remains at this time. Fish did not confirm the remains are of the missing brothers.

Pending autopsy results, it is unknown if the remains belonged to multiple people or what the cause of death was.

Investigators believe that foul play may have been involved but the case remains under investigation.

The only suspect in the case is Garland Nelson who is in custody for tampering with a motor vehicle. Court documents show that Nelson admitted to driving the brother's rental truck to a commuter lot in Holt.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
An active weather pattern is ahead for the second half of the workweek with scattered to likely rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday as a series of disturbances push through. Some strong storms could be possible on Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events