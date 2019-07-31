Human remains found on farm near Braymer

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish has announced that human remains have been found on a farm near Braymer.

The remains were found Tuesday while authorities were searching for two missing Wisconsin brothers, Nicholas and Justin Diemel, on a farm near Braymer.

Authorities are working with Frontier Forensics to identify the remains at this time. Fish did not confirm the remains are of the missing brothers.

Pending autopsy results, it is unknown if the remains belonged to multiple people or what the cause of death was.

Investigators believe that foul play may have been involved but the case remains under investigation.

The only suspect in the case is Garland Nelson who is in custody for tampering with a motor vehicle. Court documents show that Nelson admitted to driving the brother's rental truck to a commuter lot in Holt.

