Hundreds get out to local ski resort for season opening weekend

(WESTON, Mo.) "Trying to get as much time on the slopes as possible," snowboarder Fox Spitzer said.

A local ski resort is officially open for the winter season. Friday was opening day at Snow Creek in Weston, Missouri. Hundreds of people came out and even more on saturday.

"Yesterday we had about 400 people out here and today we're expecting to have about twice that much. But as you can see behind me, even with that many people, the slopes are still open and everything's still running great," Snow Creek senior manager of mountain operations Thom Crowson said.

Snow Creek offers tubing, skiing and snowboarding, with lifts, lessons and rentals. The resort is just one of them within the Vail Resorts system.

"We have a season pass, it's called the epic pass. It's not just for here but it's for all the Vail System. So you can ski literally all across America on that pass," Crowson said.

It wasn't easy to get these slopes ready. Before the recent snowfall last week it was unseasonably warm so they had to make snow.

"We got very lucky about a week ago. Mother nature dropped the temperature a little bit it was down into the teens and then even lower. And the snowmakers just burst into action," Crowson said.

Here at Snow Creek they made snow with state of the art snow making machines. It takes eight million gallons of water to make enough snow to cover these slopes.

Now that the resort is open, people who missed skiing and snowboarding were excited to get back out for the first time this season. And for some, this was their first time ever.

"Come out here and shred it's the only place around, pretty local. It's an awesome pow during the winter time especially when you get a fresh snow," snowboarder Kenny Atkins said.

"As a first time snowboarder I was very scared but everybody here is very helpful," snowboarder Kenzie Miller said.

Since the snow here was made artificially, it will stick around a little longer, giving snowboarders more time to enjoy what they've been waiting for.

"But we're still out here we're shredding, grinding, it's great," Atkins said.

"Just shredding that gnar you know," snowboarder Connor Thom said.

If you want to go to Snow Creek you can check out their website to get tickets for everything you want including rentals.