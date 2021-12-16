Hundreds of Evergy customers in St. Joseph without power Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fewer than 600 people are without power Thursday night in St. Joseph according to Evergy.

During a news conference Thursday, Evergy’s Senior Vice President of marketing and public affairs, Chuck Caisley, provided an update of the progress crews made after Wednesday’s storm system tore through the midwest. Caisley said they had made significant progress but because so much of the company’s coverage area was affected, there was still more work to do.

“The outages we had at the peak of this storm all the way down from Coffeyville and Pittsburgh up North to the very tip-top of the service territory in Missouri which would include Maryville Savannah, St. Joseph in Missouri,” he said. “I point this out because one of the things that’s going to make restoration a little bit longer in this situation is the fact that the damage is so widespread.”

The company’s outage map showed Thursday night about 12,500 customers in Missouri and Kansas without power. Down from more than 250,000 at the peak of Wednesday’s storm system.

Caisley said after Evergy finished assessing damage Wednesday night and Thursday morning, crews began working on the transmission lines. Once the transmission lines were fixed, then the workers moved on to large outages. Caisley said if you are still without power, it’s likely you are part of a very small outage.

“That means it might impact 5, 10, maybe 25 people but they are very small outages,” Caisley said. “Some that we’ve got, upwards of 1,000, that are just one or two customers impacted and again they are spread out all over Kansas and all over the state of Missouri.”

With so many small outages across such a large territory, Evergy said it brought in 200-300 outside utility workers from Springfield, Joplin, and St. Louis. The additions brought its total crew numbers to 1400 to 1500 people. But even with that extra help, Caisley said it could be another 24 to 48 hours before every customer’s power has been restored.

“The bulk of power should be restored through tonight and tomorrow and again there could be some people as late as Saturday that will still see some issues,” he said.

In the meantime, Evergy is asking customers to be patient.

“We get it. It’s the holiday season. People have plans. People have activities. Nobody wants to have an outage at this time of the year. We are doing absolutely everything that we can, throwing everything we have at it,” he said.