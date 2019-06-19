Hundreds of Preservationists in St. Joe for annual state-wide conference

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over 200 preservationists and architects are in St. Joseph this week to attend the 2019 Missouri Alliance for Historical Preservation conference.

This is the first time the state-wide conference has been hosted by the city since 2006.

“We really just want to show off everywhere and what we have to offer and all of our historic resources,” Lauren Manning, preservation and planning consultant, said. “We really just want to show those off and bring more awareness of St. Joseph to the rest of the state.”

Those who attended have come from not only all over Missouri, but from surrounding states like Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

On Wednesday, a speech by four keynote speakers from the National Parks Service took place at the Missouri Theatre. They educated the audience about the different National Trails that run throughout the state.

“We talked about a lot of different aspects of what trails mean and how they can be protected, and how the assets along those trails can be protected,” Dan Wiley of the National Parks Service, said.

For some like Kaisa Barthuli, with the National Parks Service, this is their first time experiencing all of St. Joseph’s historical features.

"This is my first time, and I'm looking forward to going to see the Pony Express sights and learn about them,” Barthuli said.

The group will be able to attend several sessions on everything concerning historical preservation in Missouri. They also received an inside look at mansions like Wyeth-Tootle and Corby, and also toured the Missouri Theatre and Downtown.

"Oh, people are in love. They're everywhere - everytime they come in somewhere they're like 'this place is amazing,’” Manning said.

The conference runs from Wednesday, July 19th to Friday, July 22nd. More information can be found by visiting the conference’s website.